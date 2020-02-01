Global  

Sisters of Solace

Sisters of Solace is in their final stages of opening and are now hiring.

Stacy Kerns and Michelle Bally join us with the details.
Executive director stacy c1 michlle bally join me.... c1 now hiring.

Michele bailey is joining us now to talk a little bit about the opportunities that you guys have as you go to work there.

We are currently hiring.

We are interviewing ladies only.

>> it's ladies night.

For evening, weekend or over night shifts.

I am super excited to introduce michele we hired and looking forward to her joining us this month >> that's great.

What kind of roles are you looking to fill?

>> so we are looking for women to spend time with our ladies.

Interact with our volunteers.

To help the family to work their plans for the next stage of health and stability.

Just being in a home.

>> this is considered a shelter.

>> it is.

>> and so, the women that you see, are in pain and hurting.

You do have the desire to help other women and have a story even.

I'm sure that experience is something you would welcome?

>> that's really important and that's one of reasons that we have michele working for us because she's got a great story.

Michele, do you mind to share that?

>> my name is michele bailey.

I have been in these situations these women are in.

I have been homeless and i am a domestic violence survivor and recovering addict with 15 years clean.

I plan, i help a lot of women but i hope to help them in this realm too by sharing my experience through strength and hope.

Being able to be that example of being a survivor and overcoming and making changes for a better life.

>> you know our last guest was saying she wanted to find her purpose, michele, i think you definitely have found yours.

How neat is that?

>> michele has a great story of victory to share with us.

>> definitely.

So, are you, have you started, you haven't started yet?

>> correct.

>> construction is not completely complete.

>> it's very close but not done yet.

You're getting ready to share.

If you were to put on a piece of paper, the qualities you're looking for, what would they entail?

>> we are definitely looking for someone that's patient.

Has a lot of grace.

Someone who has their own story of living their live and victory.

If people are interested in applying.

What can they do?

>> they can go to sosstjoe.com.

>> are these part time or full time?

>> we are looking for part time positions >> or if you want to volunteer definitely get to your website and girls, thanks




