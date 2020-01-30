Local Doctor Corona Virus

Global fears - - a u.s. public health emergency... a local doctor spoke to kq2's madeline mcclain about how the public crisis isn't just hitting close to home.... it's hitting home.

She joins us in studio -- maddie?

An endocrinologist -- working just down the street at mosaic life care -- is watching the coronavirus outbreak in china closely.dr. j-p yang -- graduated from wuhan medical college a long time ago.

But his friends and classmates from medical school -- are on the frontlines...treating patients at the center of the public health crisis.doctor junping yang, an endocrinologist: "the people that have been working with patients have to go through isolation for something like 3 days to make sure they don't have any illness before they can go home so yeah i'm concerned about them yes.

"dr. yang says that a lot has changed since he was in wuhan for medical school...a city of 11-million people -- to put that in perspective that's the combined population of missouri and kansas -- plus 2 million.he says that the streets and markets are so crowded -- the proximity of people is driving the spread of the virus.reporting in studio, madeline mcclain kq2 news.