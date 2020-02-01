As EdChoice debate drags on, Feb. 1 deadline draws ever closer 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:54s - Published As EdChoice debate drags on, Feb. 1 deadline draws ever closer As Ohio legislators continue to negotiate a bill that would impact the number of students eligible for EdChoice private school vouchers, Brian Holbrook just wants to know if his kids will be able to stay in their private school. 0

