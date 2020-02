Coronavirus outbreak

PRESIDENT'S PEOPLE TRIAL, SOWHAT'S NEXT IN THE PROCESS.Steve: FIRST, TAKES STEPS TOCONTAIN THE CORONAVIRUS WITH 10,000 REPORTED CASES WORLDWIDE.Katie: TONIGHT THE U.S. CALLINGA PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY.THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION BANNINGENTRANCE TO FOREIGN NATIONALSINTO THE U.S. IF THEY AREBELIEVED TO BE AT RIV OFTRANSMITTING THE VIRUS.AMERICANS RETURNING FROM THEWUHAN WILL BE REQUIRED TO BECOORDINATE FOR 14 DAYS.Steve: STOCKS TUMBLING OVER THEFEARS OF THE VIRUS.Katie: THREE MAJOR U.S.AIRLINES, AMERICAN, UNITED ANDDELTA ALL CANCELING THEIRFLIGHTS TO CHINA.THE AIRLINES SAY THEY WILL WORKWITH PASSENGERS.Steve: THIS PRESIDENTIALDECLARATION COMES AS ARIZONA ISONE OF SEVEN CASES HERE IN THEU.S.Katie: ABC15 REPORTER NICOLEBRADY LIVE IN PHOENIX FOR USTONIGHT.

