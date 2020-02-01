Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Ighalo has nothing to lose'

'Ighalo has nothing to lose'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
'Ighalo has nothing to lose'

'Ighalo has nothing to lose'

Odion Ighalo is a shock signing for Man Utd, says Jaap Stam, with the former United defender excited about the new arrival at Old Trafford.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mitchollo_

ᴍ ɪ ᴛ ᴄ ʜ ᴏ ʟ ʟ ᴏ RT @TuftyMUFC: Odion Ighalo wouldn't have been a name any #mufc would have sought. He wont make us any weaker and will give us other option… 9 minutes ago

incrediblehand7

Ash⚽️ Nothing to lose on ighalo!!! win win for United he either scores or he doesn’t 🤷🏼‍♂️😂#mufc 47 minutes ago

PjanicSelling

Pjanic Selling Ⓙ #Ighalo coming into a struggling #MUFC team in a tough Jan window is perfect. Past his best, dubbed as bang average… https://t.co/5UOtyn6sU5 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.