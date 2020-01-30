Meghan Trainor Talks New Album Treat Myself and Tips to Feel Confident Even When You're "Scrubbing"

Grammy winner, Meghan Trainor's music has always been body-positive and her third album, Treat Myself , is no different.

We got the inside scoop from the singer on her new songs, which she says span from 'sassy love myself anthems' to 'heartbreaking ballads.'