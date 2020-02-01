HudsonAlpha Helping Fight Coronavirus Scare

Right now, there are no confirmed cases in north alabama.

But that doesn't mean agencies here aren't taking precautions.

Waay 31's alexis scott joins us live with new information about how one local company is helping fight the outbreak.

A company called eye-cue- bate designed a machine that can take a strain of a respiratory issue - and single out the strain of the specific virus and possible symptoms. the c-e-o told me they last used it during the swine flu outbreak - and with time - it could be used again to help fight coronavirus.

This machine is somewhat of a tape recorder.... you take the virus' strain and place it in the tape... the tape then identifies what the symptoms could be - and helps doctors figure out a more specific way to treat patients.

Since 20-18 eye-cue-bate has worked with company in china specializing in molecular diagnostics.

When the coronoa virus hit late last month... eye- cue-bate and the china-based company decided to work together... i spoke with the c-e-o of eye- cue-bate who told me with this machine... a solution could be on the way.

Carter wells, icubate ceo "once you know exactly what this pathogen is, you want to treat it a certain way.

So the idea is to have a very personalized diagnostic tool, which is ours and match it up with the appropriate treatment," though there are confirmed cases of the corona virus in the united states... right now... huntsville hospital says no one in north alabama is sick with the new strain.

Reporting live in huntsville, alexis scott