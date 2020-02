The Now: Coronavirus Outbreak Update PREVENTIONCENTER TODAYAMERICAN ANDDELTA AIRLINESSAY THEY'RETEMPORARILYSUSPENDING ALLU-S FLIGHTS TOAND FROM CHINAAS THECORONAVIRUSCONTINUES TOSPREAD.ALSO NEW TODAY..U-S HEALTHLEADERS HAVEORDERED ALL 195AMERICANSEVACUATED FROMCHINA TO AMILITARY BASE INCALIFORNIA TO BEQUARANTINED FOR2 WEEKS MAYARODRIGUEZ ISLOOKING INTOHOW PREPAREDOUR MEDICALFACILITIES AREFOR A VARIETY OFHEALTH THREATSHERE IN THE U-S.PKG DISEASEPREVENTIONCENTER INSIDETHIS HOSPITAL IS APOTENTIALFRONTLINE IN THEFIGHT AGAINSTDANGEROUSINFECTIOUSDISEASES.: "IT'S VERYINTENSE.IT'S VERY HIGH-LEVEL STRESS."ELAINA TIRADOR ISA NURSE ATDENVER HEALTHMEDICAL CENTERAND PART OF THEHIGHLYINFECTIOUSDISEASE TEAMHERE THAT COULDTREATEVERYTHING FROMEBOLA TOCORONAVIRUS..WE HAVE TRAINEDAND TRAINED ANDTRAINED.EVERYTHING WEDO IS TO PREPAREFOR THESEPATIENTS." THISWEEKAS THEY DOEVERY SIX WEEKS-- THEYUNDERWENTTRAINING DRILLSPREPARING FORTHE POSSIBILITYOF A PATIENT WHOMAY BE INFECTEDWITH SOMETHINGUNUSUAL ANDCONTAGIOUS.IT'S CHALLENGINGTO ACTUALLY CAREFOR A PATIENTWHEN YOU'REWEARING THEWHOLE PERSONALPROTECTIVEEQUIPMENT."THERE ARE TENMEDICALFACILITIES LIKETHIS IN THE U-STHIS OUTBREAKHAS THEPOTENTIAL TOBECOME ANATIONALSECURITY THREATTO THE U.S.; IT ISCERTAINLY ANATIONALSECURITY THREATTO CHINA RIGHTNOW." DOCTORERIC TONER ISWITH THE JOHNSHOPKINS CENTERFOR HEALTHSECURITY WHICHPROVIDESRESEARCH ANDANALYSIS FOR THEC-D-C AND THEWORLD HEALTHORGANIZATION.HE SAYS THERE ISCONCERN ABOUTTHE CORONAVIRUSHERE.IT IS CLEAR THATTHE CHINESE ARENOT GOING TO BEABLE TO CONTAINIT.NEED TO BETHINKING ABOUTTHE POSSIBILITYTHAT THISBECOMES APANDEMIC.THE QUESTION IS --HOW SEVERE APANDEMIC?" IFTHAT HAPPENSCONTAINMENTUNITS LIKE THISONE MAY NOT BEABLE TO DO MUCHIT DOES MAKESENSE TO KEEPTHAT PERSONISOLATED UNTILWE KNOW MOREOR UNTIL THEY'REPROVEN NOLONGER BECONTAGIOUS.IF, HOWEVER, THISBECOMESWIDESPREAD, ANDINSTEAD OFHAVING FIVECASES, WE HAVETHOUSANDS OFCASES NOW, WEDON'T HAVE THATCAPACITY." BACKAT DENVER HEALTHPREPARING FORANYTHINGINFECTIOUS IS A24-7 OPERATIONTHE WORLD'SWATCHING." FOR APOTENTIAL GLOBALTHREAT.I'M MAYARODRIGUEZREPORTING.TEASE POTDEADLY CRASHESBACK TO OURLINE