DWYM: Millennium Hotel Liquidation Sale

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
The total contents of the 32-story former Millennium Hotel, which closed on New Year’s Eve, go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m.

Friday.

Need a flat-screen TV?

Some 800 are available, according to International Content Liquidations, Inc., which is handling the sale.
Millennium Hotel liquidation sale starts Friday [Video]Millennium Hotel liquidation sale starts Friday

Prices are about 10 percent of what the items would cost if they were new, according to the seller.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:28Published

