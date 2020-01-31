Global  

Senate Rejects Hearing New Witnesses During Impeachment Trial

Katherine Johnson reports on debate over witnesses dominating closing arguments in impeachment trial of President Trump (1-31-2020)
Senate Votes Against New Witnesses In Impeachment Trial

Senate Votes Against New Witnesses In Impeachment TrialWatch VideoThe U.S. Senate moved closer to acquitting President Trump on Friday after voting against...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •ReutersHinduRTTNewsMediaiteNPR


Republicans likely to block impeachment witnesses in Senate vote

The Senate is expected to vote today on whether or not to hear from new witnesses in the impeachment...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •ReutersRTTNewsNewsday



bryanmolloyart

Bryan Thomas Molloy RT @NewsHour: More: Despite the Democrats singular focus on hearing new testimony, the Republican majority brushed past those demands to ma… 17 minutes ago

NewsHour

PBS NewsHour More: Despite the Democrats singular focus on hearing new testimony, the Republican majority brushed past those dem… https://t.co/lwisCXSQhX 1 hour ago


Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial [Video]Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial

The U.S. Senate voted Friday afternoon not to subpoena new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump, with Colorado’s senators voting as they were expected to.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:16Published

Senate Votes 51-49 Against New Witnesses In Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Votes 51-49 Against New Witnesses In Impeachment Trial

Republican Senators have voted against calling for witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:17Published

