Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial

The U.S. Senate voted Friday afternoon not to subpoena new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump, with Colorado’s senators voting as they were expected to.



Tweets about this Barry Land RT @blairmiller: The Senate just rejected an amendment from Sen. Schumer to subpoena John Bolton in the impeachment trial in a 49-51 vote.… 17 minutes ago DaisySirius Of course Send some of that Murkowski hate to Gardner too “Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Benne… https://t.co/gLFEuH3dfD 38 minutes ago Joe RT @brianros1: A reminder that Ernst, Cornyn, Tillis, Gardner, McSally, Perdue, & Loeffler are on the ballot this year. And outside of McSa… 59 minutes ago Blaine Stevenson RT @LeChatNoire4: Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) votes with Trump 89% of the time. He voted against witnesses being called in the impeachment tri… 1 hour ago Blair Miller The Senate just rejected an amendment from Sen. Schumer to subpoena John Bolton in the impeachment trial in a 49-51… https://t.co/y89r08wCgD 2 hours ago Denver7 News The Senate just rejected an amendment from Sen. Schumer to subpoena John Bolton in the impeachment trial in a 49-51… https://t.co/faoApRTKbt 2 hours ago Blair Miller Here’s our story on how Colorado’s U.S. senators voted on whether to subpoena new witnesses in the impeachment tria… https://t.co/1LbXh1dYdR 2 hours ago Denver7 News Here’s our story on how Colorado’s U.S. senators voted on whether to subpoena new witnesses in the impeachment tria… https://t.co/fTPYyVOyMC 2 hours ago