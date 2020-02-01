Global  

Should Broncos fans root for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV?

Should Broncos fans root for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV?

Should Broncos fans root for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV?

As the Super Bowl approaches, Broncos fans are left with a choice: root for the San Francisco 49ers or root for the Kansas City Chiefs.

But who is Broncos Country choosing to back?

Denver7 decided to look into multiple perspectives on answering that question in a 360 report.
