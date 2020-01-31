The Super Bowl Commercial For 'A Quiet Place Part II'

A new look at A Quiet Place Part II is here, and thanks to a harrowing flashback fans get their first...



Tweets about this Diane D RT @BostonDotCom: The Super Bowl teaser for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ features an unexpected surprise https://t.co/U7h9Z2eshX https://t.co/Ol… 5 hours ago Boston.com The Super Bowl teaser for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ features an unexpected surprise https://t.co/U7h9Z2eshX https://t.co/OlVOJNo2md 10 hours ago Binge Club A Quiet Place: Part II's Super Bowl Commercial Gives First Look At John Krasinski https://t.co/80AGAgRnjP https://t.co/p4MBYtzd5e 10 hours ago Fan Portal A Quiet Place: Part II's Super Bowl Commercial Gives First Look At John Krasinski https://t.co/0VY8jamYJf https://t.co/6JITPcvJi9 11 hours ago vishnu surendran A Quiet Place: Part II’s Super Bowl Commercial Gives First Look At John Krasinski https://t.co/VIksTacsd3 https://t.co/zFF7LLu6HM 12 hours ago MassMoviecidePodcast A Quiet Place: Part II's Super Bowl Commercial Gives First Look At John Krasinski https://t.co/Y2gz075u7p 13 hours ago Harry Norton A Quiet Place: Part II's Super Bowl Commercial Gives First Look At John Krasinski https://t.co/DQoYp9TYda 13 hours ago Marko Stankic A Quiet Place: Part II's Super Bowl Commercial Gives First Look At John Krasinski: YES! https://t.co/LLYKmNN6pa 13 hours ago