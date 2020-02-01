Global  

Londoners count down final seconds to Brexit in Parliament Square

This is the moment the UK officially left the European Union, counted down by Brexit supporters in Westminster's Parliament Square.

The UK Parliament can be seen in the background of this shot of hundreds of Brexiteers who gathered on Friday evening (January 31).

Attendees then sung the UK's national anthem, 'God Save The Queen'
