Mayor Quinton Lucas talks Chiefs, delivers Super Bowl forecast now < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 04:54s - Published Mayor Quinton Lucas talks Chiefs, delivers Super Bowl forecast Mayor Lucas reflects on leading KCMO during a historic time before heading to Miami 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Mayor Quinton Lucas talks Chiefs, delivers Super Bowl forecast BABE IN FLOYD COUNTY ALAN SHOPEKMBC 9 NEWS VERY SPECIAL.WE KNOW SHE’S KEEN WILL BE WELLREPRESENTED IN MIAMI ON SUNDAY.THAT’S RIGHT.QUINTON LUCAS GETTING READY TOGO CHEER ON THE CHIEFS.WE’RE SO HAPPY THAT YOU STOPPEDBY THIS MORNING HAPPY TO BE WITHYOU.I’M HERE WITH THE FAMOUS KATIEHORNER SO MANY OTHERS.THIS IS THE BEST SUPER BOWLWEEKEND EVER.WELL, WE’RE SO HAPPY TO HAVE YOUHERE AT WE’VE GOT TO ASK YOUWHAT WOULD A WIN OVER KANSASCITY, YOU KNOW, I MEAN, I THINKYOU JUST SAW THAT LAST STORYWITH LYNN DAWSON AND THE WOMANWHO’S BEEN A FAN FOR SO LONG.I MEAN WE’RE GETTING ABLE TOBUILD THOSE MEMORIES A NEW ANDANOTHER GREAT THING FOR KANSASCITY IS THERE IS JUST SO MUC SOMUCH POSITIVE ATTENTION ON THECITY FROM AROUND THE WORLDMAYOR.WE GOT TO ASK DON’T WANT TO JINXIT.WE’RE ALL PRAYING FOR THIS.BUT IF WE DO GET THAT VICTORY,WE’RE ALL HOPING FOR CAN YOUDISCLOSE ANYTHING ABOUT AVICTORY PARADE?I KNOW THAT CHANNEL 9S MICHEALMAHONEY ALREADY RAN A STORY ITHINK IS THE GOSPEL TRUTH.I MEAN, I THINK ALL I WOULD SAYIS THIS WE WILL BE READY FOR APARADE IF YOU WERE HERE A FEWYEARS AGO WHEN THE ROYALS WONTHE WORLD SERIES I WOULD IMAGINEIT IS SUBSTANTIALLY SIMILAR INCERTAIN WAYS, BUT WE’RE GOING TOHOLD OFF ON THE FULL DETAILSFIRST OF ALL TO SEE HOW THE GAMEWORKS OUT AND TO MAKE SURE WESECURITY ALL THE STUFF THAT’SALL BUTTONED UP.YEAH SURE.IT’S COURSE.A LOT OF PLANNING GOES INTOTHAT.BUT NOW MR. MAYOR.WE KNOW THAT YOU’VE BEEN MAKINGSOME SOME WAGERS WITH OTHERMAYOR’S DURING THE PLAYOFF RUNAND WE KNOW YOU HAVE ONE GOINGWITH THE MAYOR OF SAN FRANCISCO.CAN YOU TELL US ABOUT YOU KNOW,I CAN’T I MEAN SO FROM KANSASCITY WE OFFERED WILL NEVER HAVETO DELIVER ON IT, BUT WE OFFEREDBARBECUE GATES BARBECUE ANDBOULEVARD BEER MADE IN KCAPPAREL AND SOME CHARLIE HUSTLEGEAR, WHICH I THOUGHT WAS NEATFROM SAN FRANCISCO BECAUSE IGUESS THEY DON’T REALLY KNOWWHAT TO SEN US OTHER THANRICE-A-RONI.WE FELT THAT BIRD, BUT THEY WERELIKE WILL GIVE YOU SOME LOBSTERDISH AND SOME BEER THAT NO ONE’SEVER HEARD OF AND ALL OF THAT.SO SO, YOU KNOW, SAN FRANCISCO’SBEAUTIFUL PLACE TO VISIT, BUT WEHAVE MUCH BETTER STUFF TO GIVEPEOPLE, BUT UNFORTUNATELY, IDON’T THINK WE’LL AREFORTUNATELY FOR US WILL NEVER BESENDING IT.NOW.HOW DOES THAT DELIVERY GO?ARE YOU READY WITH ALL THOSEITEMS OUT OF IT WORK?HERE’S HOW IT’S ACTUALLY GOINGTHE MAYOR’S WE HAVE AGREEDMYSELF AND MAYOR OF LONDON BREEDOF SAN FRAN TO GO TO THE OTHCITY.SO WHEN THE CHIEFS WIN WE WILLINVITE OUT THE MAYOR OF SANFRANCISCO.GIVE HER A GREAT TOUR WILL BRINGHER IN A CHANNEL 9.SO YOU GUYS CAN ASK HER SOMEHARD-HITTING QUESTIONS ANDSHOULD MAKE FOR A GOOD TIMENAYSHA.SO YOU’RE ACTUALLY GOING THEY’RENOT JUST SENDING IT.YEAH, RIGHT, RIGHT.THAT’S THE REAL WAY BECAUSE WHATBETTER THAN TO.HAVE YOUR DISH DELIVERED TO YOUDIRECTLY FROM SOMEBODY NOW -CAN’T WANT TO SEE ANOTHER ONE.THIS IS A STORK TIME OBVIOUSLYBEING THE MAYOR OF OUR GREATCITY AT THIS TIME WHEN SHE’S AREGOING TO THE SUPER BOWL.WHAT’S THIS ALL BEEN LIKE FORYOU?SO, YOU KNOW, IT’S FUNNY.I’VE BEEN MAYOR FOR SIX MONTHSJUST ABOUT NOW.I’D LIKE TO CLAIM IF THIS IS THEFIRST SIX MONTHS.IMAGINE WHAT THE NEXT THR ANDA HALF YEARS.IT HAS BEEN IT’S BEEN A CHANCEFOR A BREAK IN SOME WAYS.THERE IS VERY SERIOUS NEWS YOUALL REPORTED I THINK ALL THETIME WE HAVE BUSY THINGS IN OURLIVES HAVING A CHANCE TOACTUALLY ENJOY SOMETHING THATBRINGS THE COMMUNITY TOGETHER.IT’S JUST A GREAT OPPORTUNITY.SO I’M LUCKY TO BE PART OF ITWHOLE COMMUNITIES UNITE KINGDOMEVERYWHERE.ABSOLUTELY.YEAH A VERY SPECIAL.THANK YOU SO MUCH.THANK YOU WERE SO HAPPY TO HAVEYOU HERE.THANK YOU ALL AND UH CHEESE ANDA SAFE TRAVELS HAVE FUN.ALL RIGHT, LET’S TAKE IT WITHKATIE WITH WHETHER HEY KATIE.HOW’S IT LOOK?I WOULD INVITE THE MAYOR OVERBUT COULD WE HAVE A MINUTE LEFTAND MAYOR?COME ON IN.HAVE YOU EVER DONE THE WEATHERBEFORE OH M NO, THIS IS VERYNEW TO ME.THE GREEN BUTTON.YES, MA’AM.LOOK AT THE SCREEN AND AS YOUPUSH IT, IT SHOULD BRING YOU INPUSH IT AGAIN A LITTLE.ALL RIGHT.THERE YOU GO WE GO.WE HAVE THINGS MOVING.SO I THINK WHAT YOU WOULD SEERIGHT NOW IS THAT THERE ARE RAINSHOWERS AROUND FLORIDA, RIGHT?BUT WE’RE DOWN HERE AND I’MFIGURING OUT HOW TO DO THAT.OH MY GOSH.IT’S A NEW FUN FEATURE.AND SO THIS TELLS YOU THATTHEY’RE GOING TO HAVE BEENSOMEWHAT CLOSED THIS WEEKEND INMIAMI AS YOU SEE PM STORMSWEATHER’S FINE.SO ALL OF THE ANDREW THAT’S OUTTHERE ENJOYING THE BEACH MAYHAVE A TOUGH TIME, BUT FORSUNDAY, IT LOOKS ABSOLUTELYAMAZING 69 DEGREES EXCEPTIONALAND ALL OF THAT AND SO I JUSTTOOK US BACK TO KANSAS CITYBECAUSE WE WANT TO KNO WHAT’SHAPPENING HERE TOO AS YOU SEERIGHT NOW, THERE ARE THINGSHAPPENING IN THE FUTURE.LET’S GO FRIDAY SEEM TO HAVEBEEN FULL DOWNTOWN BEAUTIFUL ASALWAYS FROM OUR CITY VIEWCAMERA.I’M GETTING USED TO IT NOW 32DEGREES RIGHT NOW IF YOU GOOUTSIDE, I’M ACTUALLY JUSTWEARING THIS IF YOU PUT ON AJACKET BETTER AM I DOING TOOMUCH?OH, YOU’RE DOING AWESOME AREI’LL TAKE I FROM HERE.YOU GOT IT.THANK YOU.IT’S SO HONORED.IT’S AN HONOR TO BE WITH YOU.ENJOY THE CHIEFS GAME CO-CHIEF.YES, ALRIGHT OUR FORECAST FORTODAY AS THE MAYOR POINTED OUTJUST A FEW SPRINKLES LATER THISEVENING AND FOR WATCHING THESUPER BOWL IN KANSAS CITY.WE ARE GOING TO HAVE FABULOUSWEATHER MOSTLY SUNNY 67 DEGREESIN THE AFTERNOON METEOROLOGIST.NICK BENDER IS STANDING BYBECAUSE HE IS GOING TO TALKABOUT THE FACT THAT WE GO RIGBACK TO WINTER ON TUESDAY WITHRAIN THAT WILL CHANGE OVER TOSNOW FOR SOME OF US.DON’T MISS HIS FORECAST COMINGUP NEX



Recent related news from verified sources S.F., Kansas City mayors square off with Super Bowl bet There's a lot riding on the outcome of Sunday's Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the...

bizjournals - Published 5 hours ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Should Broncos fans root for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV? As the Super Bowl approaches, Broncos fans are left with a choice: root for the San Francisco 49ers or root for the Kansas City Chiefs. But who is Broncos Country choosing to back? Denver7 decided to.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:53Published 12 minutes ago Chiefs fans make downtown Miami their temporary kingdom ahead of Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs fans have made downtown Miami their temporary new kingdom, descending on Bayfront Park to kick off Super Bowl weekend celebrations. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:45Published 49 minutes ago