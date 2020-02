Collab Salon's "Care for Hair" event is helping cancer patients cope with hair loss 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:00s - Published Collab Salon's "Care for Hair" event is helping cancer patients cope with hair loss Collab Salon is hosting an event, called "Care for Hair", that helps cancer patients with hair loss. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Collab Salon's "Care for Hair" event is helping cancer patients cope with hair loss LAB) SALON IN BOISEIS HOLDING AN EVENTDEDICATED TOHELPING CANCERPATIENTS WITH HAIRLOSS."CARE FOR HAIR" ...IS OFFERING FREESERVICES LIKEHAIRCUTS ANDSTYLING... TOANYONEUNDERGOINGCANCER TREATMENT.DIANA BARELA ANDHER BUSINESSPARTNER HAVE SEENTHE CHALLENGESCANCER PATIENTSFACE FIRST HAND.AFTER BARELA'S 11-YEAR-OLD NIECELOST HER BATTLEWITH CANCER...BARELA WANTED TOHELP OTHERSFIGHTING THEDISEASE."I'VE BEEN AVOLUNTEER AT ST.ALPHONSUS IN THECANCER CARECENTER,PARTICULARLY IN THEINFUSION ROOM FORFIVE YEARS, AND I'VEWITNESSED FIRSTHAND ALL OF THEPATIENTS THAT COMEIN THAT ARE LOSINGHAIR AND HOW ITSEFFECTED THEIRSELF ESTEEM."THE EVENT WILL BEAT THE SALON ONFEBRUARY 9TH ...FROM TWELVE P-M TOFOUR P-M.BUT YOU DO NEEDTO MAKE ANAPPOINTMENT BYSUNDAY.IF YOU'D LIKE TOSCHEDULE ONE...CALL THE COLLABSALON AT THENUMBER ON YOURSCREEN.





