Mapleton residents recall devastating mudslide 55 years later

Residents in mapleton near the coast say they will never forget this week 55 years ago.

Heavy rain had already caused the siuslaw river to burst it's banks but then the unthinkable happened.

A mudslide that buried part of the town.

As kezi 9 news reporter michael sevren shows us the town's post office which was hit hard by the slide is keeping the history alive.

Inside the mapleton post office, you'll find a display case of it's history.

Including photos of when it was across from what is now randy's river view market on highway 126 and what was left of it after a massive mudslide.

Sot: when we cross the bridge, you could just see the mass destruction.

Linda miller was 22 at the time.

She says on january 28th 1965, she was driving back from eugene when heavy rain caused a mudslide on nearby neely mountain.

Tons of mud, trees and debris spilled onto a portion of highway 126 -- pushing and piling up parked cars.

She says a woman working in the post office was swept away by the slide but was found in a ditch.

No one was seriously hurt.

Sot: in them days they would just leave their kids in the cars and run into the store or something, but fortunately, there was nobody in any cars, but those cars are what blocked those logs from going into the stores.

Stand up: officials here at the mapleton post office tell me they found these photos of the mudslide in a file cabinet and they put them up for all to see to keep the history alive.

Sot: i cried i remember crying.

Connie walton tells me her dad was working at his store on the highway during the day of slide.

And remembers spending days helping him clean up the mess.

Sot: the only way we could clean out the store was to cut holes in the floor of the store and keep pushing mud, pushing mud until it went away.

But the slide didn't stop the mail from being delivered.

They used this trailer as a post office until the building was repaired in the fall.

Sot: everybody pitched in and help clean up.

In mapleton i'm michael sevren kezi 9 news.

