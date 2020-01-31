Global  

Brexit supporters thwarted by well-made EU flag that just wouldn't burn

Brexit supporters are ironically thwarted by a well-made European Union flag that wouldn't ignite as they celebrated Brexit Day (January 31).
Brexit supporters are ironically thwarted by a well-made European Union flag that wouldn't ignite as they celebrated Brexit Day (January 31).




Recent related videos from verified sources

Brexiteers trample on EU flag in Westminster on Brexit Day [Video]Brexiteers trample on EU flag in Westminster on Brexit Day

Brexiteers gathered in Westminster's Parliament Square in central London opposite Parliament today (January 31) to celebrate the UK's departure from the European Union. Video shows Brexit supporters..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:05Published

Brexit supporters burn EU flags next to Downing Street [Video]Brexit supporters burn EU flags next to Downing Street

Brexit supporters burned European Union flags on Whitehall next to Downing Street in London ahead of the UK's departure from the EU this evening (January 31). The demonstrators chanted, "burn it,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:20Published

