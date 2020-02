Resurrected Tattoo is donating half of their proceeds to help fight the devestating brush fires down under as part of their Aust 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:42s - Published Resurrected Tattoo is donating half of their proceeds to help fight the devestating brush fires down under as part of their Aust Ressurrected Tattoo is donating half of their proceeds to help fight the devestating brush fires down under as part of their Australia flash day special. There are 75 different designs to choose from, including koalas, turtles, and other wildlife. 0

RESSURRECTED TATTOO IS DONATING HALF OF THEIR PROCEEDS TO HELP FIGHT THE DEVESTATING BRUSH FIRES DOWN UNDER AS PART OF THEIR AUSTRALIA FLASH DAY SPECIAL. THERE ARE 75 DIFFERENT DESIGNS TO CHOOSE FROM... INCLUDING KOALAS... TURTLES... AND OTHER WILDLIFE. "WE'RE ACTUALLY GOING TO DONATE TO A WILDLIFE FOUNDATION, YOU KNOW TO HELP ANIMALS. WE'RE DOING SMALL FLASH TATTOOS. HALF OF OUR DONATION TODAY ARE GOING TO GO TOWARDS THE CAUSE." IF YOU WANT TO GET SOME NEW INK... YOU'D BETTER HURRY! IT'S FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED.. THE TATTOO SHOP CLOSES AT 9 O'CLOCK TONIGHT.





