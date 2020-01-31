Global  

Air India special flight from Delhi lands in Wuhan for evacuation of Indians

Air India special flight from Delhi lands in Wuhan for evacuation of IndiansAir India special flight from Delhi lands in Wuhan for evacuation of Indians
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: Air India special flight carrying Indians from Wuhan lands in Delhi

The Indian nationals returning from Wuhan will be kept at specially created quarantine centres in...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayHinduDNAIndiaTimes


Around 400 Indians to be evacuated from Wuhan: Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani

*New Delhi:* An Air India special flight departing from Delhi on Friday will evacuate around 400...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this

siddarth_jain

Siddarth Jain RT @ANI: Delhi: 324 Indians including 3 minors&211 students who arrived in Air India special flight from Wuhan (China) at Delhi Airport tod… 2 seconds ago

patriot_hhejib

Harikrishna Hejib🇮🇳 RT @ANI: #WATCH Air India special flight from Delhi lands in Wuhan (China) for the evacuation of Indians. #coronavirus https://t.co/ccJHo6r… 30 seconds ago

dinesh_ravish

Dinesh Ravish (दिनेश राविश) RT @AskAnshul: Air India special flight to evacuate Indian citizens from China's Wuhan today. Wuhan is the epicentre of coronavirus. Salu… 49 seconds ago

imsahil_27

Sahil RT @republic: Air India special flight with 324 Indians from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan lands in Delhi https://t.co/unyS7YFIJU 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Britons and foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan return to the UK [Video]Britons and foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan return to the UK

Seven large coaches have arrived at RAF Brize Norton and are expected to transport the British nationals from the China flight to a unit in the Wirral.Seven large white Horseman coaches and four..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Plane evacuating 83 British citizens from Wuhan lands in Oxfordshire [Video]Plane evacuating 83 British citizens from Wuhan lands in Oxfordshire

The plane carrying 83 British citizens from Wuhan arrived at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on Friday (January 31). The emergency evacuation flight arrived at the air force base around..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published

