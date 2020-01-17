Financial Focus: Stock Update, meat patch

Global  

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

Novel coronavirus fears are on the minds of investors this week.

The DOW and S&P are on track for the worst week since Aug.

2019.

In other news, many have heard of te nocotine patch, there's a new "meat patch" that help curn your meat cravings.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.
NASDAQ IS DOWN 148POINTS...S-P500 IS DOWN 58 POINTS...AND IN LOCAL GAMING...BOYD IS DOWN 3 PERCENT...CAESARS IS DOWN POINT 9PERCENT...MGM IS DOWN POINT 8PERCENT...LAS VEGAS SANDS IS DOWN 1PERCENT...WYNN IS DOWN POINT 4 PERCENTRED ROCK RESORTS IS DOWN 2PERCENT...IN TONIGHT'S....FINANCIAL FOCUS...A TURBULENT WEEK FOR STOCKSENDING ON A LOW.....AS CORONAVIRUS WEIGHED ON....INVESTORS MINDS.ANALYSTS EXPECT THE OUTBREAK TOHAVE AN IMPACT ON CONSUMERSPENDING IN CHINA...THE SECOND LARGEST ECONOMY INTHE WORLD.THE DOW AND THE S&P ARE NOW ONTRACK FOR THEIR WORST WEEKSINCE AUGUST.A COMPANY....RECENTLY ROLLED OUT....THE NICOTINE-STYLE PATCH..THEY SAY....CURBS YOUR MEAT CRAVINGS.THE 'MEAT PATCH"CONTAINS...A BACON SCENT....WHICH IS SUPPOSED TO HELPREDUCE....THOSE CRAVINGS.THE CLAIM IS BACKED BY.....A PROFESSOR AT OXFORDUNIVERSITY..THE PATCH IS ONLY AVAILABLE...IN THE UNITED KINGDOM...RIGHT NOW..TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY "CLARK COUNTYCREDIT UNION"..NEXT....ON 13 ACTION NEWS....




