Financial Focus: Stock Update, meat patch

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

Novel coronavirus fears are on the minds of investors this week.

The DOW and S&P are on track for the worst week since Aug.

2019.

In other news, many have heard of te nocotine patch, there's a new "meat patch" that help curn your meat cravings.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.