Family Of 79-Year-Old Man Gunned Down By Teen Still In Shock After Suspect Turns Himself In DAY COULD HIT 60 DEGREES NEXTWEEK.JESSICA, UKEE, BACK TO YOU.KATE, THANK YOU, A TEENAGERSURRENDERS TO FACE MURDER OF AGRAND FATHER AND "EYEWITNESSNEWS" CAPTURED THE VIDEO.POLICE SAY HE OPENED FIREAT THE CAR SHOOTING THE MANDRIVING IN THE.KIMBERLY DAVIS IN CHESTERWITH MORE FROM THE VICTIM'SFAMILY TONIGHT, KIMBERLY.JEFF, UKEE, THOUGH THATTEAM TURNED HIMSELF INTOPOLICE THE FAMILY OF 7P9-YEAR-OLD VICTIM IS STILL INSHOCK JUST TWO DAYS AFTERTHEIR LOVED ONE WAS GUNNEDDOWN IN HIS OWN VEHICLE.TONIGHT THE COMMUNITY CAMETOGETHER TO MOURN THE LOSS OFROBERT WOMACK.MY GRANDFATHERMY GRANDFATHER IS NOT HEREFROM DYING FROM NATURAL CAUSE.AND IT WAS NOT HOW THEFAMILY OF 79-YEAR-OLD ROBERTWHOAMACK EXPECTED TO LOSETHEIR LOVED ONE.BE LOVED GRANDFATHER WASGUNNED DOWN BY A 14-YEAR-OLDBOY AND FRIDAY NIGHT THECHESTER COMMUNITY CAMETOGETHER TO MOURN.WE KNOW THAT WE'VE BEEN --IF WE LIVE LONG ENOUGH JOYWILL COME IN THE MORNING.ACCORDING TO POLICEWHOAMACK WAS DRIVING WITH18-YEAR-OLD GRABBED SOP ANDANOTHER TEEN WEDNESDAYAFTERNOON WHEN A GROUP OF FOURPEOPLE APPROACHED HIS VEHICLE.POLICE SAY ONE WITNESS TOLDDETECTIVES THEY HEARD SOMEONESAY "THERE THEY GO RIGHTTHERE.THAT'S WHAT WE'RE TOLD SEVERETINSLY JONES SHOT HIM IN THEHEAD THIRD STRAIN AND WARTONAVENUE.HIS FAMILY IS DEF STATEDHE LOVES EVERYBODY AND HEWOULD DO ANYTHING FOR ANYBODYHE COULD NEVER SAY NO.THE TINA KUSD OF MURDERTURNED HIMSELF INTO CHESTERPOLICE FRIVRM THE COMMUNITYREALIZES TWO FAMILIES AREHURTING WITH ONE LIFE TAKENAND A 114-YEAR-OLDAND A 114-YEAR-OLD POSSIBLESPENG THE RIGHT OF HIS LIFEBEHIND BARS.14 YEARS OLD SHE'S ACHILD.MY SON WAS 14 YEARS OLD.HE WAS A BABY.THAT'S RIGHT.SO LET'S NOT FORGET THAT.SO I ENCOURAGE FORGIVENESS.MOTIVE BEHIND THE SHOOTINGREMAINS UNCLEAR.BUT WHAT IS CLEAR, IS THAT THEGRAND FATHER WAS LOVEDGRAND FATHER WAS LOVED.THE TEEN IS FACINGMULTIPLE CHARGES INCLUDINGCRIMINAL HOMICIDE AND MURDEROF THE FIRST DEGREE.





