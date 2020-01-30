Custom officials detain man at Chennai Airport for carrying wildlife species from Bangkok



Recent related videos from verified sources Huge selection of exotic species recovered from smugglers by south Indian customs officers A variety of exotic species were recovered from smugglers by customs officers at Chennai airport in south India, including meerkats, gerbils, frogs, spiders and rare reptiles. The recovery was made.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:42Published 20 hours ago Kindhearted Chinese tourist hands out face masks to fellow travellers at Thai airport This is the heartwarming moment a Chinese tourist stood in an airport handing out face masks - his personal contribution to the fight against the coronavirus. Footage from Wednesday (January 29).. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:45Published 2 days ago