Comedian Lilly Singh, actress Busy Philipps make waves with Super Bowl ad

Comedian Lilly Singh, actress Busy Philipps make waves with Super Bowl ad

Comedian Lilly Singh, actress Busy Philipps make waves with Super Bowl ad

Olay’s epic Super Bowl commercial features an all-star cast with a powerful message For every mention of #MakeSpaceForWomen @OlaySkin, Olay will donate $1 to Girls Who Code
Olay 'Make Space for Women' Super Bowl Commercial 2020 [Video]Olay "Make Space for Women" Super Bowl Commercial 2020

Check out the Olay "Make Space for Women" Super Bowl 2020 commercial with Busy Philipps, Lilly Singh, Nicole Stott, Taraji P. Henson and Katie Couric!

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:30Published

