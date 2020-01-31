Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This is how the country marked 'Brexit day'

This is how the country marked 'Brexit day'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
This is how the country marked 'Brexit day'There were celebrations and words from the people who made Brexit happen.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Boris vows to bring country together on Brexit Day

HEREFORDSHIRE will mark the UK's departure from the European Union today with some people celebrating...
Hereford Times - Published

'New dawn' or 'biggest gamble'? UK headlines on Brexit day

'New dawn' or 'biggest gamble'? UK headlines on Brexit dayBritain's Brexit-day front pages expressed both joy at the country's imminent departure from the...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlanSteeleStee1

Alan Steele RT @AlanVenables5: Once we were but a few,marked to die if battle fought,enough To do our country loss. As days past more women and men Sto… 16 hours ago

AlanVenables5

Alan Venables Once we were but a few,marked to die if battle fought,enough To do our country loss. As days past more women and me… https://t.co/q6ZF2jVK5Z 16 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Corbyn on Brexit day: “It’s a day of reflection” [Video]Corbyn on Brexit day: “It’s a day of reflection”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says "it's a very important day for everybody, whether they voted leave or remain, because it is deciding the future direction of the country.” Mr Corbyn also stressed the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:41Published

UK composer creates funny, if sweary, Brexit Day jingle to 'make people smile' [Video]UK composer creates funny, if sweary, Brexit Day jingle to 'make people smile'

A professional composer for television created a foul-mouthed tongue-in-cheek jingle to commemorate the United Kingdom's exit of the European Union on January 31. Footage shows Nick Harvey at his..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.