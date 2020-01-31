Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WEB EXTRA: London Celebrates Brexit

WEB EXTRA: London Celebrates Brexit

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
WEB EXTRA: London Celebrates Brexit

WEB EXTRA: London Celebrates Brexit

The United Kingdom officially left the European Union at 11 pm London time Friday.

People gathered to celebrate Brexit.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Opa-Locka Executive Airport Packed With Private Jets In Town For Super Bowl 54 [Video]WEB EXTRA: Opa-Locka Executive Airport Packed With Private Jets In Town For Super Bowl 54

Nearly every corner of the airport was filled with private planes.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:41Published

WEB EXTRA: Authorities Hold News Conference On Security Breach At Mar-A-Lago [Video]WEB EXTRA: Authorities Hold News Conference On Security Breach At Mar-A-Lago

Palm Beach Sheriff Rick Bradshaw was joined by federal officials during a press conference to talk about Friday's security breach at Mar-A-Lago.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 15:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.