New Chiefs fans dressed in appropriate attire

&lt;&lt;baby's first song usually sounds something like this... (nat sound: rock a by baby)but not for these two...(nat sound: arrowhead)6-day old barrett...already a chiefs fan...(sot, meredith koelliker: "so he has seven outfits already of chiefs gear, plus shoes, plus sippy cups, plus binky's.")so, barrett's already set...and so is just two-day old bella... who's parents are a little jealous she only has to wait a few days for her first chiefs super bowl...(sot, tracy christianson: "we will definitely tell her that she was here for not the first super bowl, but the first one in a long time.")and before these two could leave the hospital...one of their caregivers had to make them something a little specials... (sot, joy may: "i thought it would be super cute since i work sunday night to make the babies something special.")may made these two new fans some of their first chiefs gear... (sot, tracy christianson: "it's no surprise that they're going to go above and beyond to cheer for the chiefs and make sure that the little ones something and participate as well.")bella may get a choice in the future about her favorite team...but barrett... not so much...(sot, meredith koelliker: "no, no, he doesn't get to (nat sound: arrowhead) chris roush...kq2 news...>>




