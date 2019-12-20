Don’t worry Browns fans, Art Modell was not selected for the Hall of Fame

Global  

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:33s
Browns fans, rejoice!

Former owner Art Modell will have to wait another year to be considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame after he was passed for selection into the Class of 2020 Centennial Slate.
