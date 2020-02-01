SCHOOL SECURITY ERRAN

Global  

School security is a major problem for districts all across the country.

Here in the tr?state?

Two kentucky schools are set for a new hig?tech system as the concern for violence continues to grow.

Chief western kentucky bureau reporter erran huber visits hopkins county, kentucky tonight and explains what educators are doing to keep everyone safe.

For me, it is the greatest thing.

I have an 18 year old child, she's a senior here .

A few years back, she had some instances where a predator so to speak tried to engage her.

My concerns were he could get here, get in possibly, like i just did."

Keeping a closer tab on who's coming in and out of two high school?

Madisonville north hopkins and ho pkins county central high school?is the new focus for staff.

And they're taking their efforts into the 21st century with the raptor system.

The new security system set to start on monday will have three main part?

One for visitors, one for volunteers, and one in cases of emergency.

The system checks sex offender registries and the internal school databases to make sure those coming i?or trying to leav?

Check out.

Those looking to volunteer at schoo?

Get screened for criminal backgrounds and for drill?or if things go wron?a mobile app can alert first responder?

Help make sure students are kept track o?and help reunite them with an approved guardian.

And though they're only going into hopkins county high schools for no?

Parents sa?

They're eager to see the program expand in the future.

"yes.

Just any kind of thing to keep our kids safe.

People are crazy nowadays, and do all sorts of things that are just unexplainable."

Parents and those looking to visit should be prepared next wee?as id stickers and behind the scenes securit?

Comes online.

Erran huber 44news the votes are




