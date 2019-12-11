Global  

Video captures firefighters rescuing dog who fell through Lake Michigan ice

Video captures firefighters rescuing dog who fell through Lake Michigan ice

Video captures firefighters rescuing dog who fell through Lake Michigan ice

Firefighters say a bulldog they rescued Friday morning is lucky to be alive after he fell through the ice and spent ten minutes in the frigid Lake Michigan water.
Recent related videos from verified sources

South MKE FD rescues bulldog from Lake Michigan [Video]South MKE FD rescues bulldog from Lake Michigan

Firefighters say a bulldog they rescued Friday morning is lucky to be alive after he fell through the ice and spent ten minutes in the frigid Lake Michigan water.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published

Video Captures Truck Sliding Into Lake Michigan [Video]Video Captures Truck Sliding Into Lake Michigan

Nest camera video from a condo on Lake Shore Drive captures the truck sliding into the water. Credit: Mary Dwyer.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:01Published

