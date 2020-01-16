climate change town hall

Lafayette is conducting a greenhouse gas emission audit in response to its climate change conversation.

Lafayette city hall was full of people as turn by turn people spoke about environmental issues impacting the city.

Mayor tony roswarski says he was happy with the turnout and cannot wait to use the community's suggestions in the future action plan.

He even suggested down the road lpd could have electric vehicles.

Several community members say open forums like tonight are helpful and can lead to positive change with the climate.

Doing just what we are doing tonight.

I think having these types of conversations bring all types of voices into it.

Listening.

We build everything we have off of natural resources.

If we aren't protecting the land we live on we have nothing to live on.

The audit will be done in the next 2-3 months.

More public meetings are to come to discuss the findings.