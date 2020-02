Tulsa man charged with murder in NYC

MURDER IN NEW YORK CITY.24-YEAR-OLD ALEX RAY SCOTTTURNED HIMSELF IN TO NEWYORK CITY POLICE.

2 WORKSFOR YOU'S KATIE KELEHEREXPLAINS WHY TULSA COUNTY'STOP PROSECUTOR SAYS - HESHOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ALLOWEDTO LEAVE THE STATE.ALEX RAY SCOTT IS BEINGCHARGED WITH MURDER IN NEWYORK CITY.

64-YEAR OLDKENNETH SAVINSKI DEAD... ASHOCK TO NEIGHBORS...ESPECIALLY BECAUSEAUTHORITIES BELIEVE THEVICTIM HAD A ROMANTICRELATIONSHIP WITH SCOTT -WHO'S 40- YEARS YOUNGER.CHARLES FRANCK, KENNETHSAVINSKI'S NEIGHBOR "Idon't know anything aboutthe 24-year-old person.

Thisis the first that I'mhearing about the24-year-old person." THAT24-YEAR OLD IS ALSO FACINGTROUBLE HERE IN OKLAHOMA...WHERE COURT RECORDS SHOWHE'S CHARGEDWITH 2 COUNTS OF LEWDMOLESTATION.

POLICE SAY HEDISAPPEARED FROM OKLAHOMA.THEN TURNED UP IN NEW YORKONE MONTH LATER.

ONLY TO BEBROUGHT BACK TO THE SOONERSTATE.

LAST JULY - A JUDGECUT SCOTT'S 100- THOUSANDDOLLAR BOND IN HALF.... ONTHE CONDITION THAT HE'D WEARMONITORS THAT TRACK HISLOCATION AND ALCOHOLCONSUMPTION - A SCRAMBRACELET.

TULSA COUNTYDISTRICT ATTORNEY STEVEKUNZWEILER SAYS SCOTT THENASKED TO MOVE TO SALLISAW.WHERE SOMEONE ELSE WOULDTAKE OVER HIS MONITORING.STEVE KUNZWEILER, TULSACOUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY"Our understanding was hewas going off Tulsa Countyankle monitoring and on toankle monitoring through thebondsman down in Sallisaw.If that didn't happen,there's going to be a lot ofquestions that need to beanswered." LAST WEEK, ATULSA COUNTY JUDGE ISSUED ABENCH WARRANT FOR SCOTTAFTER HE MISSED SEVERALCHECKS.STEVE KUNZWEILER, TULSACOUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY"I'm at least glad thatTulsa County caught it fromthe SCRAM perspectivebecause we were trying tolocate him, had a warrantout for his arrest beforethis crime apparentlyhappened up in New York.

Wejust couldn't, didn't knowwhere he was." JUST ONE WEEKLATER.

SCOTT WAS FOUND INNEW YORK CITY WHEREOFFICIALS SAY HE TURNEDHIMSELF INFOR KILLING SAVINSKI.

NOW...NEIGHBORS BRING FLOWERS TOSAVINSKI'S DOOR.

REMEMBERINGTHEIR FRIEND.CHARLES FRANCK, KENNETHSAVINSKI'S NEIGHBOR "He waskind to everyone.

When youwould see him he wouldalways smile, he would wave.He was concerned about hisneighborhood."THE TRIAL FOR SCOTT'S LEWDMOLESTATION CHARGES WASSUPPOSED TO BEGIN IN JUNE...BUT SCOTT WILL FIRST BEPROSECUTED IN NEW YORK ONTHE MURDER CHARGE.

THE D-AHERE SAYS HE WON'T DROP THETULSA COUNTY CASE... ANDWILL PROSECUTE SCOTT LATERFOR LEWD MOLESTATION.

KATIEKELEHER, 2 WORKS FOR YOU."NOW... YOUR 2 WORKS