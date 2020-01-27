Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Multiple Arrests Reported After Protesters Flood Grand Central Terminal

Multiple Arrests Reported After Protesters Flood Grand Central Terminal

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:52s - Published < > Embed
Multiple Arrests Reported After Protesters Flood Grand Central Terminal

Multiple Arrests Reported After Protesters Flood Grand Central Terminal

A movement to sabotage the MTA ended with commuter delays, property damage and dozens of arrests Friday; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police Make Multiple Arrests During Grand Central Protest [Video]Police Make Multiple Arrests During Grand Central Protest

A chaotic protest took place Friday, led by an anti-police group that wants officers out of the subways, and they want free train rides; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:30Published

Pro-impeachment protesters gather at Grand Central in NYC [Video]Pro-impeachment protesters gather at Grand Central in NYC

Rise and Resist protest group in New York, to join their counterparts in Washington, gathered in Grand Central Station to protest President Trump and demand he be removed from office on Monday (January..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.