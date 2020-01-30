Boy Who Lost Beloved Bear On Flight Out Of DFW Gets Surprise From Southwest Airlines

A boy who lost his beloved teddy bear on a flight out of DFW got a special surprise from Southwest Airlines.



Recent related videos from verified sources Report: Millions Of Southwest Airlines Passengers Flew On Planes With Unconfirmed Maintenance Records A yet to be released report by the Transportation Department allegedly details a pattern by Southwest Airlines of flying passengers on planes with unconfirmed maintenance records. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:17Published 1 day ago Passengers Sound On Southwest Airlines Safety Concerns A yet to be released report by the U.S. Department of Transportation Department allegedly details a pattern by Southwest Airlines of flying passengers on planes with unconfirmed maintenance records. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:17Published 2 days ago