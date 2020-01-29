New field, new look for Southern Miss baseball

Global  

January 31st is the last day of the last month without Southern Miss baseball and media day.

The Golden Eagles are exactly two weeks away from breaking in their new turf with a new look line-up upon the departure of USM’s home run king.
U- s-m's- home run king.- - nat ---> bat crack- 1.3 million dollars well spent- by southern miss... - who's all in on its new year...- new field.- "i tell you what, it's like you- and i moving into a new house.- there's just a new- excitement."- even more juice for a u-s-m - baseball program that's - - - - already won five titles, over - the last four years... and was- just- picked to win conference u-s-a- yet again... earlier this - week.

- "for us to be touted no.

1 or - picked no.

1 preseason is - nothing but respect for what- we've done in this program.

To- me, it has nothing to do with - this team.

Just like you went - for a new job interview,- whatever your resume says, is - everything you've - done before now."

- coming off their fourth straigh- 40-win season... the golden - eagles have commanded that- - - - respect.

But this year... they- might have to command it, in a- different way...- having lost their top three hom- - - - run hitters, from 20-19...- including the school's all-time- leader, in that department... - matt wallner.

- nat ---> cheering - "we're probably going to be a - little bit different team in th- fact that we're going to- - - - have to manufacture some runs.- on-base percentage is going to- be very crucial for us.

- cutting out strikeouts is going- to be crucial for us, where in- - - - years past we could kind of liv- with the strikeout because we - had the chance to blow the- yard."- "we're still buying into our ne- offensive approach, but again,- - - - you're not allowed to not hit - home runs.

So we're definitely- going to have some fun this - year, and it's going to - be a fun offense to play for."- matthew guidry's eight home run- from a year ago are tops- amongst returning players... no- surprising given- the fact he's been named a team- captain... for the second - year in a row.- joining him in that leadership- role , for the first time... is- gulfport alum alex nelms. - "i mean first off, it's just an- honor.

I think that was the - first reaction, was just like - wow.

To be highly regarded by - your teammates is obviously the- goal of - an upper classman and something- i've been working towards my- four years here.- and then as you reflect on it,- it becomes more responsibility- oriented, - and you realize that these guys- really do look to you to set th- example and really- lead this team."- in four words... players- describe this team as scrappy..- gritty... surprising... and - passionate.

- and that's exactly why those bi- game eagles always- seem to be holding up a trophy,- at the end of may... as they- chase their third straight- c-u-s-a tournament- title... at pete taylor park- south.

"we might not have - wallner or the big names- anymore, but people know we're- still some dogs out there and - we're nobody to mess with."

- - - - - southern miss will lead off the- - - - 20-20 campaign, against murray- state... first pitch set for- february 14th, at 4 p-m... from- pete- taylor




