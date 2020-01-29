New field, new look for Southern Miss baseball

U- s-m's- home run king.- - nat ---> bat crack- 1.3 million dollars well spent- by southern miss... - who's all in on its new year...- new field.- "i tell you what, it's like you- and i moving into a new house.- there's just a new- excitement."- even more juice for a u-s-m - baseball program that's - - - - already won five titles, over - the last four years... and was- just- picked to win conference u-s-a- yet again... earlier this - week.

- "for us to be touted no.

1 or - picked no.

1 preseason is - nothing but respect for what- we've done in this program.

To- me, it has nothing to do with - this team.

Just like you went - for a new job interview,- whatever your resume says, is - everything you've - done before now."

- coming off their fourth straigh- 40-win season... the golden - eagles have commanded that- - - - respect.

But this year... they- might have to command it, in a- different way...- having lost their top three hom- - - - run hitters, from 20-19...- including the school's all-time- leader, in that department... - matt wallner.

- nat ---> cheering - "we're probably going to be a - little bit different team in th- fact that we're going to- - - - have to manufacture some runs.- on-base percentage is going to- be very crucial for us.

- cutting out strikeouts is going- to be crucial for us, where in- - - - years past we could kind of liv- with the strikeout because we - had the chance to blow the- yard."- "we're still buying into our ne- offensive approach, but again,- - - - you're not allowed to not hit - home runs.

So we're definitely- going to have some fun this - year, and it's going to - be a fun offense to play for."- matthew guidry's eight home run- from a year ago are tops- amongst returning players... no- surprising given- the fact he's been named a team- captain... for the second - year in a row.- joining him in that leadership- role , for the first time... is- gulfport alum alex nelms. - "i mean first off, it's just an- honor.

I think that was the - first reaction, was just like - wow.

To be highly regarded by - your teammates is obviously the- goal of - an upper classman and something- i've been working towards my- four years here.- and then as you reflect on it,- it becomes more responsibility- oriented, - and you realize that these guys- really do look to you to set th- example and really- lead this team."- in four words... players- describe this team as scrappy..- gritty... surprising... and - passionate.

- and that's exactly why those bi- game eagles always- seem to be holding up a trophy,- at the end of may... as they- chase their third straight- c-u-s-a tournament- title... at pete taylor park- south.

"we might not have - wallner or the big names- anymore, but people know we're- still some dogs out there and - we're nobody to mess with."

- - - - - southern miss will lead off the- - - - 20-20 campaign, against murray- state... first pitch set for- february 14th, at 4 p-m... from- pete- taylor