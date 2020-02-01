The Future of Ramp 6

Global  

"I feel personally incredibly disappointed at this point because I was one of the folks who advocated we allow for this opportunity in the future," said Councilmember Wojcik.
Right now.//// thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange.

And i'm george mallet./// first tonight á we're digging deeper into a troubled parking ramp in rochester causing controversy.

The city planned to build affordable housing downtown á on top of ramp 6.

But that changed when consultants discovered it wasn't structurally sound to be built on.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco is catching up with city leaders to find out what's next for the development.

Isabella.

George and katie á rochester area foundation tells me it costs 175á thousand dollars to build a 2 bedroom apartment... and 250á thousand for a single family home.

Those numbers explain why it can be hard to find affordable housing... and why the unclear future of ramp 6 is impacting city leaders and residents.

"i feel personally incredibly disappointed at this point because i was one of the folks who advocated we allow for this opportunity in the future.

And we were going to seize upon this opportunity.

Now it remains to be seen if this remains as an opportunity."

More than a month ago councilman michael wojcik was steamed.

Isabella: is there right no w pending litigation?

Michael: "i can't comment on any potential pending litigation."

Collaborative design group designed the ramp.

Isabella: did they design it right?

Michael: "i can't comment on that."

Last month john kruesel was also disappointed.

"i would suggest to our elected officials in moving any matter forward, there must be complete due diligence, transparency."

The rochester area foundation says more affordable housing is urgently needed.

"based on the projections we created back in 2014, there is still room to build more affordable housing, that is rents for people that make 60 percent of area median income or less."

Wojcik urges residents to keep the faith.

"losing a potential project is i've left voicemails and emails to collaborative design group for a comment... but haven't heard back.

At the last city council meeting... council decided to have walker consultants complete a study on the structure to determine the next steps.

Live in rochester... ib..kimt news 3.

Thank you isabella.

City council approved nearly 150á thousand in funding for the study.




