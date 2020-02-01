Global  

Alex Ovechkin scores twice to pass Mark Messier

Alex Ovechkin scores twice to pass Mark Messier

Alex Ovechkin scores twice to pass Mark Messier

Alex Ovechkin scores two goals against the Senators to tie and pass Mark Messier for 8th on the NHL all-time goals list with 695
Alex Ovechkin scores goals No. 694 and 695 to pass Mark Messier for eighth all-time

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scores on a second-period wrist shot and gets an empty-net...
USATODAY.com - Published

Ovechkin scores twice, moves into 8th on NHL’s goal list

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored two goals and moved into eight place on the NHL’s...
Seattle Times - Published


