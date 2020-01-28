Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Impeachment Trial: Senate Rejects Attempts To Call New Witnesses

Impeachment Trial: Senate Rejects Attempts To Call New Witnesses

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
Impeachment Trial: Senate Rejects Attempts To Call New Witnesses

Impeachment Trial: Senate Rejects Attempts To Call New Witnesses

Closing arguments will start Monday in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump after the Senate rejected attempts to call new witnesses; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Senate rejects witnesses in Trump impeachment trial, clearing way for acquittal

The U.S. Senate on Friday voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •HinduNewsyRTTNewsFOXNews.com


Trump impeachment: McConnell 'doesn't have votes' to block new witnesses testifying in Senate trial

Mitch McConnell says he does not have the votes necessary to block attempts to introduce new...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Senate Paves Way For Acquittal After Rejecting New Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Paves Way For Acquittal After Rejecting New Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial

The Senate rejected a motion to allow consideration of additional witnesses and documents in President Trump's impeachment trial, rebuffing Democrats and virtually ensuring the president's ultimate..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:12Published

Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial [Video]Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial

The U.S. Senate voted Friday afternoon not to subpoena new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump, with Colorado’s senators voting as they were expected to.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.