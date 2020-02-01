WV vs Bloom Lighthouse

The wic.... the 11th place game in the wic had west vigo and bloomington lighthouse.

Nice ball movement by west vigo....ethan burgess gets the layup.....he's not a bad basketball player for being a football guy... kaleb hannahs off on the three....grant newhouse gets the offensive rebound and just bulls his way back up for two.... west vigo good job of moving the ball again....uh-mar-e-a holman says 1-2-3 from the top of the key..... west vigo gets the home win 59-41, the