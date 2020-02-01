Global  

Woman who breached security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago facing charges, not terrorist related

A woman whom law enforcement says breached two security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago is in custody and facing charges.
fox5ny

Fox5NY Deputies, Secret Service open fire on SUV after woman breached security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/NP1tkmwO6L 4 minutes ago

hrblock_21

denny keller RT @FOX29philly: Deputies, Secret Service open fire on SUV after woman breaches security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/5YkynNdLP7 2 hours ago

Gadea

Gadea Palm Beach County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw intimated that shots had to be fired “since she’d breached 2 checkpoints, a… https://t.co/Klgh6wTuHO 2 hours ago

RayDDL4

Ray RT @lowcountrycalm: The woman who breached security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago is Hannah Roemhild — UNHINGED BERNIE SUPPORTER! https://t.c… 2 hours ago

FOX29philly

FOX 29 Deputies, Secret Service open fire on SUV after woman breaches security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/5YkynNdLP7 4 hours ago

lowcountrycalm

lowcountrycalm The woman who breached security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago is Hannah Roemhild — UNHINGED BERNIE SUPPORTER! https://t.co/CnyedactWi 4 hours ago

LindaSN0228WI

LINDA S Napgezek RT @thedailybeast: Authorities say the driver of an SUV that drove through two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago was “obviously impaired”… 5 hours ago

raulmcgee

raul mcgee Woman who breached security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago facing charges, not terrorist related. Let’s see if she is… https://t.co/tmQc4qjsPw 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman Behind Bars For Breaching Mar-a-Lago Checkpoints During Police Pursuit [Video]Woman Behind Bars For Breaching Mar-a-Lago Checkpoints During Police Pursuit

CBS4's Ty Russell shares the latest details in the arrest of Hannah Roemhild.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:43Published

Woman arrested after chase on Palm Beach [Video]Woman arrested after chase on Palm Beach

There was a police-involved shooting not far from Mar-a-Lago Friday. FHP was in pursuit of a black SUV heading towards two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago around 11:40 a.m. when it breached both..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 05:28Published

