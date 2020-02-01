A woman whom law enforcement says breached two security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago is in custody and facing charges.



Tweets about this Fox5NY Deputies, Secret Service open fire on SUV after woman breached security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/NP1tkmwO6L 4 minutes ago denny keller RT @FOX29philly: Deputies, Secret Service open fire on SUV after woman breaches security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/5YkynNdLP7 2 hours ago Gadea Palm Beach County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw intimated that shots had to be fired “since she’d breached 2 checkpoints, a… https://t.co/Klgh6wTuHO 2 hours ago Ray RT @lowcountrycalm: The woman who breached security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago is Hannah Roemhild — UNHINGED BERNIE SUPPORTER! https://t.c… 2 hours ago FOX 29 Deputies, Secret Service open fire on SUV after woman breaches security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/5YkynNdLP7 4 hours ago lowcountrycalm The woman who breached security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago is Hannah Roemhild — UNHINGED BERNIE SUPPORTER! https://t.co/CnyedactWi 4 hours ago LINDA S Napgezek RT @thedailybeast: Authorities say the driver of an SUV that drove through two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago was “obviously impaired”… 5 hours ago raul mcgee Woman who breached security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago facing charges, not terrorist related. Let’s see if she is… https://t.co/tmQc4qjsPw 5 hours ago