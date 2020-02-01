Global  

High School Girls Basketball: Northfield tops Rochester in TRC battle

To the high school hardwood..

A big time three rivers conference matchup in wabash..

5-2 northfield taking on 7-1 rochester...second quarter... zebras up a bucket... maci brown makes it five..

Corner three makes it 13-8 with 7 minutes to play... but the norse would make a big run from there... emily pennington buries the elbow jumper to give northfield the one point lead...later on... addi baker tickles the twine from 15 feet... that pushes the lead to four...then..

Under a minute to play... emma hoover hits from deep... she had 15 on the night... northfield closed the half on a 17-nothing run and they never looked back...they win 56-40... they'll clinch a share of the trc title with a win over




