Mayor Lucas explains what it means for Chiefs to reach Super Bowl

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas arrived Friday in Miami, where he strolled through the Super Bowl Experience with 41 Action News anchor Kevin Holmes and discussed what the Chiefs' appearance in Super Bowl LIV means to him and the city.
The Kansas City Chiefs have been crowned Super Bowl champions after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was named..

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said "we're going to have the biggest parade" the Midwest has ever seen to celebrate the Chiefs' first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

