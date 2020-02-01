Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Winter Dance Party kicks off

Winter Dance Party kicks off

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Winter Dance Party kicks offIt's a big tradition in North Iowa
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Winter Dance Party kicks off

Heard back./// it's a big tradition in north iowa... and it all kicks off tonight.xxx the history!

The bands!

The family!

This is all family, every year!

Rock and roll fans from across the country are reunited once again at the surf ballroom for this year's winter dance party.

The three night music festival kicked off this evening with the music of austin allsup á the son of crickets guitar player tommy allsup.

Many folks who attended tonight remember the original winter dance party from 1959.

Sterling monroe was lucky enough to attend one of the last i was in mankato.

I got tickets for my birthday.

My birthday is on the 31st of january and my aunt give us tickets.

We went to the kato ballroom and seen the big bopper, buddy holly and richie valens in person.

Several from the golden era of rock and roll will be performing, such as joey dee, little peggy march, and johnny contardo of




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KIMTNews3

KIMT News 3 Winter Dance Party kicks off at Surf Ballroom https://t.co/XCONjm7yhY 3 days ago

SuperHits1027

Super Hits 102-7 Thousands of people are converging on Clear Lake for the Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom starting tonight. https://t.co/nkhA0QzzXk 3 days ago

JaredAllen21

Jared Allen Thousands of people are converging on Clear Lake for the Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom starting tonight. https://t.co/kOCS0NpHQd 3 days ago

star106

Star 106.1 - KLSS Thousands of people are converging on Clear Lake for the Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom starting tonight. https://t.co/pUU181uxVu 3 days ago

kglonews

KGLO News Winter Dance Party happening in Clear Lake https://t.co/gQfU0J5rmX 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.