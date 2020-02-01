Winter Dance Party kicks off

Heard back./// it's a big tradition in north iowa... and it all kicks off tonight.xxx the history!

The bands!

The family!

This is all family, every year!

Rock and roll fans from across the country are reunited once again at the surf ballroom for this year's winter dance party.

The three night music festival kicked off this evening with the music of austin allsup á the son of crickets guitar player tommy allsup.

Many folks who attended tonight remember the original winter dance party from 1959.

Sterling monroe was lucky enough to attend one of the last i was in mankato.

I got tickets for my birthday.

My birthday is on the 31st of january and my aunt give us tickets.

We went to the kato ballroom and seen the big bopper, buddy holly and richie valens in person.

Several from the golden era of rock and roll will be performing, such as joey dee, little peggy march, and johnny contardo of