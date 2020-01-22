Catch locals during the Super Bowl

Nats i know you've seen these volkswagen commercials before.

They're of local volkswagen chattanooga employees telling you their story and taking you behind the scenes of their life and their job.

Nats the ads have been airing on tv for the past couple months.

Paint finesse brittany mule: "everybody was like, you did great.

It was amazing.

They couldn't have picked anybody better.

So i was super excited about that."

What might be even more exciting is that these car creators will be showcased in a 60 second spot among what's always been the best of the best tv ads: nfl super bowl commercials.

Assembly chris marshall: "i never imagined this.

This is truly a blessing."

Quality assurance ben johnson: "lucky that my story is now, you know, captured and will forever be in the volkswagen family of commercials.

That's such a unique honor."

At the start, tim, brittany, chris and ben were nominated and went through an interview process before being selected to be in the commercials.

Then, it took a few days to get it shot.

Paint finesse brittany mule: "they picked out our clothes and our wardrobe, and so that was different.

I really was excited and felt special."

Only recently did they find out they'd get to see themselves during the super bowl.

Assembly tim reid: "to see myself in the commercial, i say i'll just be overwhelmed with happiness you know.

Just speechless.

My mouth might drop."

Quality assurance ben johnson: "it takes a village.

My mom always says it takes a village to get stuff done and it takes a, you know there's 3500 of us down there, and we have these unique backgrounds, stories and skills."

Volkswagen chattanooga senior vice president of hr burkhard ulrich says he hopes people who watch the ad see that volkswagen is much more than a just a car.

Volkswagen chattanooga senior vice president of hr burkhard ulrich: "when i look at the commercials which was shown a couple weeks ago.

It really makes me shiver when i look at them and gives me some goosebumps, because it's our employees."

The commercial will air regionally during the second half