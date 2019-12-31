Global  

SV vs Shak

SV vs ShakITP Game 5 1-31-20
SV vs Shak

Of rp 53-36.

South vermillion hosted shakamak.... 4 minutes left in the game.

Sv up big when isaac wanninger cleans up the miss and gets the put back to fall.

Nice highlight for the senior off the bench.

Later in the game, shakamak looking to cut into that sv lead with this deep three from coy gilbert.

The sophmore went on a quick 5-0 run at one point in the fourth.

But the wildcats lead was simply too much for the lakers to surpass as nick fossi finds himself in the right place at the right time for the put back lay in.

South vermillion takes care of business and picks up their eigth win of the year as




