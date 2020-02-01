Global  

Book on human trafficking helps woman confront her own addiction

She's an advocate, trainer, and survivor.

For more than two decades Nancy Yarbrough Banks has helped free women from the bonds of sex trafficking and addiction.

Now, her new book is giving people hope.
