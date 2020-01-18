Global  

Sidney Crosby wins it in overtime for Penguins

Sidney Crosby snaps a shot from the circle past Brian Elliott's blocker to lift the Penguins to an overtime win
Crosby's OT winner lifts Penguins by Flyers 4-3

SportsLace

Lace Up Sports Philadelphia’s favorite hockey player Sidney Crosby wins the game in overtime! 4-3 pensWIN 🚨🚨🚨 2 hours ago

JHallNBCS

Jordan Hall Sidney Crosby has two 3-point games against the #Flyers this season. He wins it in overtime. 2 hours ago

InSullyWeTrust

Nathan SIDNEY CROSBY WINS IT IN OVERTIME!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/J7JsEYmISk 2 hours ago


Penguins erase 3-0 hole, score four unanswered for win [Video]Penguins erase 3-0 hole, score four unanswered for win

After trailing 3-0 in the 1st period, Sidney Crosby sets up goals from Dominik Simon and Teddy Blueger, then Jack Johnson and Bryan Rust strike in the 3rd to lead the Penguins to a hard-fought 4-3..

Sidney Crosby's PPG wins it in overtime [Video]Sidney Crosby's PPG wins it in overtime

Sidney Crosby sets up in front and slyly tips home a slap pass from Evgeni Malkin, winning it for the Penguins on an overtime power play

