Grizzlies set to host 'Pink the Rink' game on Saturday

The rochester grizzlies are gearing up for their annual "pink the rink" game on saturday against the north iowa bulls.

Káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á had a chance to visit with the team to learn this is a game that's very near and dear to them./// the grizzlies know they have a tough task at hand with north iowa in town... but saturday night is about something much bigger as they will be teaming up with mayo clinic to raise money for cancer research in order to find a cure for a disease we've all been affected by in one way or another.xxx i was about four years old and my grandma passed of skin cancer so it's always kind of been in my life at young age just knowing that she passed, and then probably two years ago my grandpa passed of cancer á same side of the family, and a couple months after that my uncle rodney died.

Standout sportscaster stuart scott once said "you beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and in the manner in which you live."

For grizzlies forward á paul hofbauer á the sport he loves has been his escape from cancer.

Just keeping my mind busy and when i'm out here at the rink playing hockey i know i can just let everything else go and kind of focus on what i'm doing and the process of it.

Last year á the grizzlies raised nearly 14áthousand dollars for cancer research.

This year á the team hopes to do it again.

Two of luke mckinch's grandparents have had cancer and he is committed to fundraising efforts that may lead to a cure.

Just the impact it could have across the world not even the country that cure would be.... would save a lot of heartache for some families.

The grizzlies will wear special uniforms that will be auctioned off after the game.

Táshirts will be for sale throughout the night to raise money for the mayo clinic.

Jesper hofling's grandmother survived breast cancer in 1981... and now partcipates in multiple fundraising efforts aimed at finding a cure.

I think that's everyone's goal to cure cancer.

I mean like it's the worst kind of sickness to have right now so yeah, that would be huge.

I definitely think that fundraisers and anything that we're putting back into our community and the mayo clinic is huge and puck drop at the rochester rec