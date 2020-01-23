Global  

HS GBB: Gibson Southern Clinches Share Of The PAC

0
The ??c..

5th ranked gibson southern could clinch a share of the conference crown with a win against tell city.

1st quarter..

Titans come out hot..

First usi commit meredith raley fires from the wing and hits... next..

Former scholar athlete of the week claire jones finds the same spot and she plays sweet string music..

Titans jump out on a 1?0 run.

The marksmen need an answer... victoria weatherholt has one..

However the titans would not be denied the crown tonight.

Gibson southern wins 71?

34..

The titans clinch a share of the




