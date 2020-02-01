Galaxy communications turns 30

And..i'they've been bringing you the best hits for 30 years!

A local radio is celebrating a huge milestone!

Galaxy communications has turned 30!

They started out with one station in frankfort back in 1990.

--that was the first time that 94.9 was heard on the airways.

Their syracuse station was founded in the late nineties.

In the first few years of the company -- president and ceo, ed levine, was commuting from washington dc to utica to keep the station running.

Now, galaxy has evolved into a multi- dimensional media brand...including being the flagship for the utica comet.

You know galaxy as k-rock, mix 102.5, tony fm and espn utica rome.

Levine says that he is grateful to be here for thirty yearn ever, media nel s gratifying beyond belief and its gratifying in what we've been able to do for the commumunity, what we've been ab to do for local broadcasting and for what we think we can continue to do because i think now more than ever, media needs local media people.

I'm proud and happy not to be one of those type of companies laying off mass people and lord willing we never